2 hours ago

Sensational drill music tycoon, Frank Nana Okese Afranie known in showbiz as Okese1 has revealed on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM the reason why young musicians nowadays flaunt money, cars and mansions in music videos.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Okese1 disclosed that the motive for displaying wealth and lavish lifestyle in music videos is to inspire the youth and show them how it feels to hustle hard to make money.

“The youth must be told truthfully to make it a point that everyone must make money. So we put the lifestyle out there through our music videos for them to see and follow. So that they would feel motivated to hustle hard in order to make it in life,” he answered.

When Okese1 was asked how he’s coping right now despite not getting gigs to play due to the hardships brought about by the pandemic and it’s safety protocol restrictions,

He said “Well way before music we were having our money way back before we ventured into music. However it’s true that the virus has slowed down things but music or not I’m okay.”

