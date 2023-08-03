2 hours ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS) Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, inaugurated two newly built NHIS office complexes in the Western North Region on August 2, 2023.

The two offices are the Western North Regional NHIS office and the Sefwi Wiawso NHIS office.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Western North Regional office, Dr. Okoe-Boye thanked NHIS staff in the region for achieving 80% of their target for active membership.

He encouraged them to go the extra mile to achieve 100%, in line with the national agenda of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Dr. Okoe-Boye said the expansion of NHIS infrastructure demonstrates the government’s commitment to making the Scheme accessible to all.

He commended the Regional Coordinating Council and traditional leaders for their continued support in government’s quest to transform the lives of the people.

He also encouraged everyone to sign up for the NHIS and gain from the expanded Benefit Package, which includes the four commonest childhood cancers and free elderly healthcare care for people 70 years and above.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng, hailed the “New NHIS” and underscored the need to sustain it.

NHIS Funds capping

A former Minister of Health, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, who was present at the inauguration, bemoaned the politicization of health matters, particularly the NHIS.

He lamented the negative impact of the capping of the National Health Insurance Fund, which he said is depriving the NHIA of the required funds.

Dr. Afriyie said that the state of healthcare in the country requires adequate financing, and insisted that starving the NHIS of adequate funds is a misplaced priority.

Staff get-together

At a staff get-together, Dr. Okoe-Boye interacted with drivers and district managers and promised to address key issues bothering their operations to enhance service delivery.

He thanked the staff for their dedication to duty and tasked them to remain committed and hardworking in increasing the NHIS active membership.

It was an opportunity for the frontline staff to meet face-to-face with their Chief Executive, who is concerned about staff welfare.

Dr. Okoe-Boye also met the Municipal Chief Executive for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Hon. Paul Andoh, and addressed NHIS staff in the district.

The NHIA Chief Executive’s visit to the Western North Region was the last of his working visits to all 16 regions.

Source: NHIA