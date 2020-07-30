2 hours ago

The Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer has expressed confidence that Ghana football would soon bounce back as a stronger brand as long as all stakeholders suppprt the revival process.

Yaw Ampofo - Ankrah has appealed to the media to be firm and objective in their analysis of the FA administration under President Kurt Okraku.

Speaking to Nigerian based media house "Open Life Ng", the media practitioner turned sports administrator, confessed that the current football terrain appears to be more volatile than it used to be mainly due to factions who are either for or against the new leadership.

"I think it would be unfair to judge this new executive committee because they not yet settled when Covid-19 scuppered their game plan. I'm sure Kurt Okraku was still touching base with various partners and industry players in order to effectively navigate the rapidly evolving terrain ".

Ampofo Ankrah further added that assessment of the GFA performance so far is in order but judgement would be premature.

"The advantage that Kurt has is that football is the staple of Ghanaians because of the emotions and passion that fuels the sport. If you get it right, you are a hero or a saint but if you get it wrong, you can easily become a villain or a devil."

Touching on beach soccer progress so far under the Okraku administration, the beach soccer capo admitted to a shaky start which has improved significantly over recent months even during the Covid 19 crisis.

"Apart from our own committee discussions, there has been regular communication with the hierarchy of the GFA including online dialogue and sessions among beach soccer clubs and the GFA".

He is hopeful that when Covid-19 restrictions are eased or lifted completely, beach soccer would come back strongly.

Beach soccer clubs are currently preparing to commence registration online. This would be followed by the first major beach soccer tournament before the end of the year.

Source: Dickson Boadi/Idumonza Mathew