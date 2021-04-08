6 hours ago

A fetish priest has allegedly released the nude visuals of an aggrieved woman who visited his shrine to seek his counsel to kill persons she believed were behind the enstoolment of the new Okuapehene.

The woman who claimed she is sister to one of the chieftaincy candidates, Odehye Kwasi Akufo is seen making incantations to kill President Akufo-Addo, Okuapehene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo II,

In a separate video which was recorded in the shrine of Torgbe Shitor a fetish Priest who operates at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, the woman clad in a piece of cloth around her waist is seen incanting to the gods that “agoo agoo, nananom it is me Attaa sister to Kwasi Akufo who is being denied the Okuapehene stool. I am the one putting this photo into the coffin. Anyone who is part of this grand scheme from the family must be killed and summoned to the wilderness to answer”. [Fetish priest interrupts], drives away someone who accompanied the woman. The fetish priest asked the woman to touch an amount of money she was holding on her heart area and drop it on the god.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the fetish priest subsequently, directed the woman to inform Odehye Kwasi Akufo not to eat any food that was prepared with palm oil.

Additionally, the fetish priest also warned the woman to further inform Odehye Kwesi Akufo not to get closer or sit on the stool because the god was going to sit on it for a while to work hence anyone who sits on it will be killed.

“Madam listen very well, the stool must be left to be where it is, this is what the god is saying. It is going to sit on it to work, therefore anyone who sits on it will be cleared by the god,” he told the lady who introduced herself as Attaa Magali.

The fetish priest took Ataa Magali to a different room where he made incantations for minutes and gave her a knife to stab a photo believed to be that of new Okuapenhene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II multiple times while enchanting on the photo to hand over the stool to her brother, Odehye Kwasi Akuffo.

To make her demands potent the woman is undressing under the instruction of the fetish priest in yet another video leaked, while incantations were made over a concoction prepared in a bucket and she was asked to mention the names of persons who are working against Odehye Kwasi Akufo and his family.

“Those who have tied our souls in the middle of the Akropong so that we don’t get the support of the subjects must be dealt with -Sammy Mfum, Nana Ofei, Baamuhene, Victor Newman, President Akufo Addo are all included. Nananom deal with them and also protect our family. Now, I bath this concoction to cancel any death on our family and send it back to them,” she is heard in the video.

Another video captures the woman naked in an open bathhouse where another shrine is located. Ataa Magali was directed by the fetish priest to bath the liquid concoction put in a locally weaved basket and chant for goodwill upon her brother Odehye Kwasi Akufo but wish evil for his opponents including President Akufo-Addo.

The fetish priest then makes final incantation while filming the nakedness of the woman.

He asked the woman to fill a plastic bottle with the concoction and take it away together with an egg to give to Odehye Kwasi Akufo for similar incantation.

Starrfm.com.gh further asserts that the video is believed to have been taken during the heat of the Akropong Chieftaincy dispute last year.

Background

The new Okuapemhene was enstooled and outdoored on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Odehye Kwadwo Kesse, 34, was given the stool name Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II.

His enstoolment has been shrouded in litigations as it has been taken to court.

He is the ninth Chief to ascend the Ofori Kuma Stool.

Source: Ghanaweb