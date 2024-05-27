2 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has emphasized the significant impact of over 30 parliamentary interventions that he has led, stating that these actions have saved Ghana billions of dollars.

In a comprehensive post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ablakwa outlined 31 summaries of his parliamentary oversight activities, underscoring his dedication to the country.

"It has always been about Ghana," he declared.

Below is his X post, which showcases the 31 interventions he has made: