North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on modifications made to the 2022 budget.

Mr Ofori-Atta, at a press briefing on Monday, announced parts of the budget statement have been amended, adding he has formally written to the Speaker of Parliament about it.

The original budget statement delivered on November 17, 2021, made no mention of the construction of sea walls or other measures to counter coastal erosion.

However, the Minority in Parliament asked the government to incorporate adequate measures to address the issue relating to the tidal wave flooding.

They also demanded an allocation for the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to find space in the budget.

The Minister at the briefing announced GHS 10 million budgetary allocation to complete feasibility studies for the coastal communities that have been affected by the tidal waves.

He further noted that the study will consider a comprehensive solution to protect the country’s 540 kilometres of coastline including the 149 km between Aflao and Prampram.

Reacting to the development, Mr Ablakwa noted it was welcoming news and a step in the right direction.

He wrote: I commend Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta for ignoring the bigoted & incendiary threats from a cabinet colleague & going ahead to make an allocation for preparatory works on Phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project.

Welcome news to the over 4,000 displaced Ghanaians. One Ghana.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, had earlier threatened to lead a protest in Kumasi if an allocation to complete the Keta Sea Defence project is made.

