1 hour ago

A former Deputy Information Minister under the erstwhile Mahama government, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had a tough time pointing out certain promises he claims the New Patriotic Party made in its manifesto.

The North Tongu MP led the NDC in a presentation on Monday which sought to point out what it claimed are unfulfilled promises by the ruling NPP.

On Asempa FM’s flagship political talk show Ekosii Sen, host Osei Bonsu (OB) subjected the NDC’s claims to strict proof with Okudzeto Ablakwa as his guest.

But the North Tongu MP was found wanting in the studio as some of his claims were found not to be true.

For example, Okudzeto made a bold claim that the NPP has failed to fulfill a promise in page 175 of its 2016 Manifesto, but his claim was found to be false.

According to the NDC MP, the NPP promised in page 175 of its 2016 Manifesto to “forge a new and formal collaboration between chiefs, queen mothers, traditional authorities with NADMO so that relief assistance can be better managed in our local communities.”

But the host of the show, who had a copy of the 2016 NPP Manifesto, put it to him that promise is not in the NPP’s manifesto as he is claiming.

“The NADMO is not captured here. It is not captured under chieftaincy and religious affairs in page 175,” OB told Okudzeto.

Even as the show host told Okudzeto his claim was not in the NPP manifesto, the NDC MP, claimed it was in and proceeded to read from a document he was holding which he claimed contained unfulfilled manifesto promises of the NPP.

“No, it’s not here. It’s not here. It’s not in the manifesto,” OB insisted.

Following the NDC presentation yesterday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah swiftly responded and described the NDC claims, led by Samuel Okudzeto as distortion of facts.

The Information Minister insisted the NDC had concocted promises the NPP hadn’t made in order to make the government appear dishonest.

“As we get into the 2020 national conversation, period, one of the narratives that the NDC seek to carve is a narrative of dishonesty and in order to give life or credence to that narrative, they have to create scenarios that if indeed we made 388 promises they will find some ways of adding some 235 and claim that we made 631 and in the end say therefore that we have been dishonest,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

Daily Mail