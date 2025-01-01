2 years ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that he has secured jobs for all 97 beneficiaries of the National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme from his constituency.

In a Facebook post today, the National Democratic Congres (NDC) MP said he had successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML) located in North Tongu, to immediately employ all 97 NaBCo beneficiaries from the area.

SBML is registered as a private limited liability company that engages in the manufacture of bioethanol from Cassava for sale to the Ghanaian market and the West African Sub Region.

Established on July 16, 2019, the company aims to produce approximately 15,000 tons of high-standard quality industrial ethanol per year and be the major supplier to the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries in the West African sub-region.

NaBCo ends

Meanwhile, the NaBCo programme which was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year ends today (September 1, 2022).

“Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder’s Corps (NABCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022,” Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said in Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, during the presentation of the mid-year budget review.

The programme was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 1, 2018.

Central to its objectives was to engage the raw talents of unemployed graduates and equip them with skills through a process of value addition and training.

The scheme aimed to employ 100,000 graduates under seven modules; namely, Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana under a stipend of GH¢700 every month.