1 hour ago

Former Premier League team, Okwahu United, has secured qualification to the Division One League after emerging victorious in the Regional Division Two Middle League.

The team, which suffered relegation to the third-tier league in 2017, demonstrated an impressive performance in the Middle League by winning all five of their matches.

Building on an unbeaten record throughout the 2022/23 season, Okwahu United sealed their return to the second-tier league after a six-year absence.

During the Middle League campaign, Okwahu United showcased their prowess by scoring a total of fifteen goals while conceding only three.

This outstanding performance propelled them to secure a spot in the Division One League, marking a significant milestone for the Assase Aban lads.

Notably, Okwahu United has a storied history in Ghanaian football.

They have previously won the prestigious MTN FA Cup twice, claiming the title in 1986 and 1994.

Additionally, the team finished as runners-up in 1997 and 2000, further highlighting their past achievements in domestic competitions.

As they prepare for the 2023/24 season, Okwahu United will compete in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League.

This promotion provides them with a platform to showcase their skills and compete against other talented teams in the second-tier league.

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate Okwahu United's return to higher-level competition and wish the team success as they embark on their Division One League journey.