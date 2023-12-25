2 hours ago

Eleventh placed Kotoku Royals shared the spoils with Zone three leaders Vision FC at the Oda Sports Stadium.

Benjamin Addo scored in the 35th minute to give the home side the lead, while, Nana Yaw Osei grabbed the equalizing goal for the visitors in the 60th minute.

Benjamin Addo of Kotoku Royals was named player of the match.

Vision FC are first in the Zone after securing 26 points from 12 League matches.

They are one point ahead of second placed Na God FC and five points clear of third placed Hohoe United Football Club.

Giants Okwawu United moved to the 5th spot in the League standings following a dramatic 3-0 win over Nania FC in Zone Three.

Okwahu United scored three goals in six minutes after being frustrated by Nanai FC in the majority part of the game.

With the game heading to a goalless draw, Twumasi Asare opened the scoring for the home side in the 86th minute as Aryeetey Ayikwei doubled the lead in the 87th minute before Mustapha Issah sealed victory for the home side in the 94th minute.

Aryeetey Ayikwei of Okwawu United was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant showing. The youngster has scored 7 goals in the league.

Elsewhere, Hohoe United beat Attram de Visser 2-1 on the road to move to the third place in the league table.

Faruk Mohammed scored first in the 20th minute before Safianu Osman added the second goal for Hohoe United after the break.

Mubarik Iddrisu netted the consolation for the home side in the 77th minute.

Hohoe United played with 10-men for over 30 minutes after William Oduro was sent off in the 59th minute.

Safianu Usman of Hohoe United was named player of the match for his heroics on the day.

Here are the results in Zone Three: