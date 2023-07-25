1 hour ago

Former Premier League sides Okwahu United and Cape Coast Venomous Vipers will play in the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League after securing qualification for next season.

Vipers, Rospac FC and PAC Academy will compete in Zone Two whiles Paga Afeni FC, Wa Power SC, Northern City FC and Techiman Liberty FC play in Zone One.

In Zone Three - Okwahu United, Still Believe FC and Home Stars are bracing up for a competitive season against the likes Kotoku Royals, Koforidua Semper FI, Vision FC, Hohoe FC (former Liberty Professionals), amongst others.

Venomous Vipers, a veteran in the Ghanaian game were outstanding throughout the season having gone through the entire campaign with an unblemished record to secure the ticket.

They were one of the first clubs to be invited to take part in the first ever League in 1956 during the amateur football stage.

The Cape Coast side were in and out of the Ghanaian top flight until 1990 when they got relegated from the top echelons of Ghana football.

The wait for professional football is now over as they will partake in the second tier League and look set to face their long time City rivals Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.

On the other hand - Okwahu United are back in the second tier competition having completed a superb season in the Eastern Region. Okwahu United who were relegated to the third-tier in 2017 continued a superb record in the Middle League, winning all five of their matches. On the path to the middle League, Okwahu wrapped up their 2022/23 season with an unbeaten record.

They had a scintillating Middle League campaign after scoring fifteen (15) goals and conceding only three (3) to make a return to the second tier League after a six year hiatus.

The Assase Aban lads have twice won the MTN FA Cup – winning the title in 1986 and 1994 and finishing as Runners-up in 1997 and 2000.

Okwahu United will compete in Zone Three of the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League.