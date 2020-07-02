2 hours ago

Legendary Hiplife musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame has hinted that he doesn’t belong to any religion but sometimes joins a gathering.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdomplus 101.9 FM, the rap legend said for the first time that he doesn’t go to church.

According to him he has grown to a level where he feels there is no need to go to church or be a part of any religion because he prefers communicating to God directly rather than getting to God through somebody.

He added that though his children attend “Jehovah Witness”, he wouldn’t force them not to go but when they grow enough and also feel they do not want to be a part of any religion…that’s their own decision but will never decide for them.

Okyeame Kwame is out with a new one dubbed “KPA” ft Wulomei

