52 minutes ago

Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has released a new song that addresses the problems women go through.

The song titled ‘Woman’, features singer Sista Afia.

It is a sample of Amakye Dede’s ‘To be a Man’ which touches on the struggles men go through in life.

However, in Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Woman’, done in a highlife fashion and laced on a drill beat, he addresses the imbalances in treatments given to women in our societies.

Sista Afia’s vocal prowess matches Okyeame’s rap versatility on the track.

“We nurture our songs to become CEOs, Kings and leaders, and nurture our daughters to become wives. So from the get-go, we don’t start a these children on an open playing field. So we create the society that all that control and pressure on women is,” Okyeame said in an interview on Hitz FM.

The song was produced by Abochi.

Listen to ‘Woman’ by Okyeame Kwame ft. Sista Afia below:

Source: citifmonline