Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor has revealed that his best friend in the music industry is Kuami Eugene.

Asked why he chose the current artiste of the year as his best friend he said, “about three months ago, Kuami Eugene went for an interview and they asked him, his best friend in the industry and he said Okyeame Kwame. So now, Kuami Eugene is my best friend”.

Talking to Y 102.5 FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ Show, he mentioned, “I talk to him all the time and I see a lot of me in him. He is young, about half my age and has energy that I envy. He moves, sings and is also passionate and driven by what he does”.

He added that, whenever he talks to the talented young artiste, he gets inspired and is always inclined to give him a call and get to know what he’s up to.

The two talented acts are out with a new banger and they call this one “Yekoo”.

Giving more information about their newly released song, Okyeame Kwame stated, “I think the song is just a consequence of the vibe and the friendship I share with Kuami Eugene”.