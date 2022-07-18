6 hours ago

For twelve consecutive years, Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has been dedicated to helping fight Hepatitis B.

He has been organising free Hepatitis B screening and vaccination for people annually.

As part of activities to mark the World Hepatitis B Day slated for July 28, 2022, the ‘Rap Docta’ has tabled a number of activities to mark this year’s celebration.

Preceding World Hepatitis Day, he has decided to organise an activation on July 23, 2022. On this day, there will be a walk to create awareness of the disease.

The walk will start at Silver Star Towers, through the airport and aviation, and a return to the Silver Star Towers.

Apart from the walk, there shall also be aerobics, Hepatites B screening, and vaccination for 1000 people.

The theme for the event is: “Bringing hepatitis care closer to communities – Hep can’t wait.”

According to Okyeame Kwame, he wishes that “NHIS will list Hepatitis B treatment as well so that more patients can have access to medication.”

Sponsors and partners for this year’s Hepatitis B screening and vaccination are KPMG, Japan motors, Silver Star Towers, Excelsier Global Limited.

Others are Gaslidd Ghana, Run Ghana, and the Ghana Health Service.

The event is powered by MDS Lancet Laboratories and OK Foundation

