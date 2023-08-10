2 hours ago

Popular media personality, Ola Michael, has responded to Shatta Wale’s diss song, following the former’s utterances about the latter on the United Showbiz.

It can be recalled that Ola expressed that artistes like Shatta Wale do not deserve diplomatic passports considering their ‘ill-mannered’ conduct on social media.

This did not sit well with Shatta, and in response, he has released a diss track titled ‘Diss-side’, aimed at hitting back at Ola.

However, after keenly listening to the song which has been characterized by insults targeted at him and his wife, Ola Micheal, during a discussion on NeatFM said he isn’t perturbed about Shatta’s choice of words.

In a discussion on his show, he said Shatta couldn’t find much information about him, hence his resort to what he described as unserious utterances.

Touching on the insults, Ola said this isn’t the first time Shatta has attacked people, adding that many showbiz personalities have suffered a similar fate.

“It’s so surprising that sometimes when you are clean and people want to insult you, they become short of words. He doesn’t have any information about you. As for the insult, I am not the first to receive it. He has insulted the likes of Charterhouse CEO and so on,” Ola Michael said.

He also disclosed how his wife, who also had a share of Shatta's wrath in the diss song reacted.

“My wife called me and jokingly asked why I made Shatta insult her private parts. She laughed and laughed. She said she didn’t know Shatta was quick-tempered like that,” Ola said.

He went ahead and gave a shoutout to the dancehall singer.

“A very good morning to you Charles Nii Armah Mensah. My best friend, my paddy, my godson. You know I love you right? You know I got you. I love you more than I’ve loved any other musician. You are such a good boy, just that sometimes, when you get into your boots, your attitude change. Maybe I will honour your invitation to your house,” Ola expressed.