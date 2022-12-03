3 hours ago

Olam Agri, a leader in agri-commodity and food processing in Ghana, in observance of World Aids Day, has organised a free voluntary full medical screening exercise for all employees across the company’s various business locations in Accra.

This initiative, according to management of Olam Agri, was to provide education about the relevance of knowing one’s HIV/AIDS status and falls in line with the global theme for this year’s commemoration -"Rock the Ribbon" - which seeks to address issues of inequalities and stigmatisation which hold back the fight against HIV/AIDS.

In collaboration with Health Essentials, a Ghanaian healthcare and wellness specialist, the company set up mobile sites at vantage points across various business locations in Accra, providing a conducive environment for staff to visit and interact with medical professionals, seek counseling, and check their HIV status as well as sight/vision, Blood Pressure, and other significant medical checks.

Over 2,900 packs of condoms and HIV prevention brochures were also distributed to all employees to encourage progress in their usage in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Commenting on the exercise, the National Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, Stephen Takyi Adeakye, said, "The recent surge in new cases of HIV/AIDS infection as recorded by the Ghana AIDS Commission and reported by the media is alarming. As an organization concerned about the well-being of its employees, it is necessary that we take proactive measures to re-echo the need for our people to take prevention of the disease seriously. We want to use this opportunity to encourage all of us to get tested and seek counseling."

"It is important to note that this is not the first time we are organizing such an exercise. However, we believe that this time around, we need to intensify communication and increase awareness about the disease and its prevention for everybody".

Olam Agri is a global leader in differentiated food, feed, and fibre agribusiness with significant processing capabilities. With over 30 years of experience in commodity trading, processing, distribution, and risk management, the company has gained insight into unlocking value for customers, enabling farming communities to prosper sustainably, and striving for a food-secure future.

The company operates in various portfolios, such as grains & oilseeds, edible oils, flour milling & pasta, animal feed & protein, rice, and specialty grains & seeds. In Ghana, Olam Agri is among the largest agri-based companies with significant interests in rice, grains, and animal feed.