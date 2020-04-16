1 hour ago

Human rights advocacy group, Amnesty International, has criticised government for the demolition of illegal structures at Old Fadama which left several thousands homeless on Wednesday.

According to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the action was to create a free flow of work that is to begin at the Korle Lagoon.

The exercise compelled residents to sleep in the open with their babies and families after their homes were destroyed by the AMA.

Obviously not pleased with the development President of Amnesty International, in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, described the exercise as “untimely and insensitive” especially as parts of the country including the capital, where Old Fadama is located, are on lockdown.

“This is the time we expect all government institutions and agencies to work together to support government’s effort to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. A demolition by these government agencies at the height of fighting a pandemic is uncalled for and puts into question government’s commitment to provide the needed protection for the most vulnerable people in this slum." Mr. Robert Akoto Amoafo said during Amnesty International Ghana’s visit to the slum (Old Fadama) where the demolition took place.

He chastised the AMA and the Ministry of Sanitation to, as a matter of urgency, halt the exercise or relocate residents of Old Fadama before continuing with any demolition in the community.

“We, therefore, call on the AMA and the Ministry of Sanitation to immediately halt further demolition at Old Fadama or make alternative arrangements to relocate the residents before continuing any demolition in the community. They should as soon as possible provide a temporal place to lodge the residents who have been rendered homeless by the current demolition and to ensure their safety and more importantly from the possibility of contracting or spreading the disease,” Mr Akoto noted.

“Government should ensure that all government agencies and institutions take into consideration the current COVID 19 pandemic in their efforts to implement government’s strategies and plans,” he added.

