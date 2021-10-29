2 hours ago

In quest to facilitate the president’s vision to keep the country of filth, an NGO,a non-governmental organization called “Access Smile Foundation” has installed concreted waste bins on the principal street of the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region in order to help curb the high menace of hazardous or improper disposal of waste.

It is one of the government’s main agenda and expectation to make the country,especially the Greater Kumasi,Greater Accra and other cities totally clean and also continuous to urge the public to eschew indiscriminate waste disposal in their respective areas.

The general secretary for the group Mr. Bright Ntoaduro,in an interview with the media, pleaded with the inhabitants and the passengers to make good use of the waste bins and make devoid of throwing wastes on the streets.

According to him,they have people who aretasked for the disposal of the wastes whenever the bins will be full and will in the meantime come with no cost from the citizens.