1 hour ago

Members of Parliament belonging to the Old Vandals Association have held a bi-partisan press conference in Accra, during which they condemned authorities of the University of Ghana for seeking to destroy the spirit, culture and tradition of the Commonwealth Hall.

Builsa South MP, Clement Apak addressed the media in Parliament today and used the opportunity to accuse the university of attempting to be a law onto itself.

“We are cautioning the police to be very circumspect in what they do about the impasse between Commonwealth Hall and the university. We believe and hope that the impasse can be resolved amicably, but in the meantime, we expect the university to respect the rules of the land.”

“As alumni of Commonwealth Hall from both sides of the house, we are displeased with how the University of Ghana has gone about things. We fail to understand why the university is failing to respect the law.”

The University revoked the tenancy of continuing students from the two halls as a punitive measure after clashes between some students of the two halls led to the destruction of the bust of John Mensah Sarbah.

According to the university, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall – an all-male hall – and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their halls nor to any of the traditional halls.

But the students expressed their displeasure about the move insisting that the decision is ill-intended and poses financial challenges to them as the new halls offered are extremely expensive.

Source: citifmonline