4 hours ago

The embattled convener of #Fixthecountry, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has categorically denied some claims the Attorney-General made against him while opposing his bail application before the High Court.

In his reply to the Attorney-General’s affidavit in opposition to the bail application, Mr. Barker-Vormawor insists that he was first picked up at 5 pm on Friday, February 11, by two armed, unidentified men at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival into the country who interrogated him amidst an assault, abuse, intimidation, and harassment.

He said his demands to know their names and the reason for their manhandling only attracted more abuse from the men who were by now 4; while they demanded of him to unlock his phone for them.

According to Mr. Barker-Vormawor, he was only presented to the Ashaiman Police after 10 pm, some five hours, after he was picked up at the airport. He maintains that it was at the Ashaiman Police station that he was first informed of his arrest.

The activist also insists, in his reply to the Attorney General that he has a fixed place of abode in Accra where he lives and has personally led the police to the place on February 17, under a court warrant.

He says that though a postgraduate student at the University of Cambridge, he has no fixed place of abode neither in England nor anywhere else abroad.

In further reply to the Attorney-General, Mr. Barker-Vormawor denies not cooperating with police investigations.

He insists he has “fully cooperated with the police throughout [his] arrest, detention, and interrogations. He says for instance that he has complied with two search warrants dated February 17, and March 3, to be executed on his premises.

This is notwithstanding that he challenges the validity of the March 3 warrant. He also refers to his surrender of his “mobile phone and any other personal effects which they ever asked for” since his arrest “and which are still in the custody of the police” as the example of his cooperation with the investigation.

The vocal activist said the Attorney-General has no genuine or reasonable or probable cause for his arrest and continuous detention since the Attorney-General is yet to charge him with the offence of treason felony, or take a statement from him on the said charge.

Source: citifmonline