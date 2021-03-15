3 hours ago

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been remanded into police custody for another two weeks.

He will return to court on March 15, 2021.

During the hearing, Mr. Barker-Vormawor’ was walked out of the courtroom.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer, Justice Srem Sai, had raised issues with the jurisdiction of the Ashaiman District Court to preside over a matter that bordered the personal liberty of his client.

He prayed the court to give a ruling on whether the prosecution had adhered to the provisions of the constitution as far as the personal liberty of his client is concerned.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor is facing a charge of treason felony after he allegedly threatened a coup d’etat in the event the government passed the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.

He was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the airport upon his return to the country, and was put before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was denied bail and remanded into police custody.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s supporters gathered at the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters ahead of his court hearing and demanded his release.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has been on police remand since his arrest on February 11.

Source: citifmonline