34 minutes ago

Olivia Asiamah Akyea of Supreme Ladies has been adjudged as the RG World goalkeeper of the month for December.

She was nominated alongside Osman Huzeimah of Jonina Ladies, Mercy Sika Dogbey of Sea Lions FC and Northern Ladies' Afi Amenyaku. Olivia emerged as winner after recording three clean sheets in four matches and conceded only one goal in the month of December.

She will be awarded with a set of goalkeepers gloves and a soccer set from RG World.