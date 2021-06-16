6 minutes ago

General Manager for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has been slapped with a misconduct charge for comments he made prior to their epic match day 28 clash with current Ghana Premier League leaders Accra Hearts of Oak.

He made unsavory comments to suggest that Accra Hearts of Oak were on top of the Ghana Premier League due to help from dubious refereeing decisions.

“If not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now. Even if Hearts come to do the selection for Olympics we will still beat them”, he told Happy FM.

“We don’t need any warmup to face Hearts of Oak. Hearts is a normal team. We only need fair officiating to play them. We will finish them in the first half. Olympics also wants to win the league so we expecting to beat Hearts of Oak and win the other remaining matches”.

The Great Olympics General Manager who admitted his guilt to the GFA's Disciplinary Committee has been fined GHC2,000 and has also been suspended for one match and must apologize through the same medium he used to bring the game into disrepute.

He has also been warned about his future conduct.