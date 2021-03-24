2 hours ago

Managing Director for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore says his side may never win the Ghana Premier League title because they are fighting a colossus with state sponsorship.

According the controversial football Administrator, state sponsorship is helping Karela United win the Ghana Premier League title as they have sponsorships from state owned enterprises such as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Ghana Gas Company.

He says all the other 17 clubs in the Ghana Premier League are competing against the state as Karela have the financial backing of the government hence their good form.

"Olympics can win this year's league but we might not because we are competing with the Gov't," Oloboi told OTEC FM

"All the clubs playing the league are competing with the Gov't because GNPC and Ghana Gas are supporting Karela Fc with the country's money to succeed, money that is supposed to be shared among the clubs." He added

Great Olympics have surprised many with their impeccable form during the first round of the Ghana Premier League as they lie second on the league log.