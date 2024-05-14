2 hours ago

Egyptian referee Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed has been designated as the match official for Ghana's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

The 38-year-old lawyer will lead a team of fellow Egyptians and officials from other African nations for the highly anticipated encounter.

Assisting Mohamed on the field will be his compatriots Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed as Assistant I, Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha as Assistant II, and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed as the Fourth Referee.

The Algerian Abid Charef Mehdi will take on the role of Referee Assessor, ensuring the match's fairness and adherence to regulations.

The Senegalese Balde Yaya will serve as the Match Commissioner, overseeing the logistical aspects of the game, while Dao Brahim from Mauritania will act as the Security Officer, ensuring safety and orderliness at the Stade 26 Mars in Bamako.

Scheduled for a 19:00Hrs kick-off, the Group I qualifier promises to be a thrilling encounter as both Ghana and Mali vie for a crucial victory on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

With the expertise of Mohamed and his officiating team, coupled with the diligence of the match commissioner and security officer, football fans can expect a fair and exciting contest at the prestigious World Cup qualifier.