2 hours ago

A former Chief of Staff and leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, has expressed concerns over the alleged acts of sabotage by the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Speaking in a Joy News interview on Wednesday, February 23, Mpiani reiterated that Adwoa Safo’s absenteeism in Parliament will not augur well for the party.

Reacting to Kennedy Agyapong's allegations that, Adwoa Safo is asking to be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she comes to Parliament, Mpiani questioned the Gender Minister's seeming sense of entitlement in that regard.

“It’s the side that decides who to be the leader, who should be the Deputy Leader. So if the Majority side, I believe in consultation with the general party has decided that somebody should be a Deputy Leader, no member of the House can say, ‘give me this position’. On what basis are you asking that, the position be given to you?

"Because that’s the decision of the Majority in consultation with the party. So if they’ve taken the decision, why should they remove the person who is there and give his position to you? What special qualification do you have so that you think you must be made the Deputy Leader. I don’t know if it’s true, but I hope it’s not true”, he stated.

Mpiani added, “she was the Deputy because the Majority and party at that time decided that she should be the Deputy. With this new Parliament, they say no you can’t be the Deputy.

"Fortunately for you, the President has made you a Minister of State. So how can you say that give this position to me by all means? Is there any special reason why she should be made the Deputy Leader? I don’t know. I don’t even see a way of entertaining something like that. If that’s what she’s asking for, me I don’t know.”

The former Chief of Staff, however, stated that since he is not fully aware of the circumstances resulting in Adwoa Safo’s absenteeism, his comments on the MP’s alleged demands cannot be conclusive.

He said, the Majority in Parliament, and the leadership of the governing NPP must delve into the root of the problem, and deal with the issues decisively.

He advised the MPs on both sides to build consensus, in order to make Parliamentary business smoother.

Recounting his experience as a legislator in 1979, Mpiani noted that there is a need for the cooperation given the number of MPs on both sides of the House.

Source: Ghanaweb