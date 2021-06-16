1 hour ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested one person involved in a robbery incident at Osu in Accra.

Two armed robbers were reported to have broken into a forex bureau opposite the headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service close to the Police headquarters on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Viral videos of the robbery incident showed the burglars indiscriminately firing shots during their operation in the full glare of bystanders.

The robbers are said to have made away with an undisclosed amount of money and injured some persons at a shop.

Providing an update on the incident, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie Buckman, said the police are still investigating the incident.

“I want to assure you that investigations are advanced to get all the perpetrators arrested. Fortunately, one person has been arrested and at the appropriate time, the necessary update will be given because when you are running commentary about investigations that are ongoing there are some dangers associated with it”, she said.

There have been a series of robbery incidents in parts of Accra lately. This has left most residents in a state of heightened fear.

Some of these recent attacks are usually carried out by persons on motorbikes in daylight.

On Monday, unidentified armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed a bullion van and started shooting sporadically in broad daylight.

In the process, two persons were shot dead instantly – a police officer on escort duty, and an unidentified woman who was affected during the shooting.

There was also another robbery at Pigfarm, another suburb of Accra.

The 34-year-old victim was shot dead by two robbers who were on a motorbike after taking a backpack he was carrying.

The Ghana Police Service recently advised robbery victims to formally file complaints on their experiences to the nearest police station.

The police served this notice after realizing that a series of robbery cases along major roads in parts of Accra, was only being publicized on social media without being reported at any police station.

Source: citifmonline