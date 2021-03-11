30 minutes ago

South African police have fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse students at the University of Witwatersrand, who are demanding changes to registration and financial aid policies.

One person was killed, but it’s unclear if it was a student or passer-by.

The students, in Johannesburg, have been protesting since Monday, blocking roads and causing general disruption over alleged financial exclusion by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

The scheme has run out of money and there’s no budget available to assist new students to register for the academic year.

Source: BBC