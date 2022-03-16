5 hours ago

One person has been shot dead, while three soldiers with the 11th Mechanized Infantry Battalion based in Bazua have sustained various degrees of wounds during a gunfight at Barbari-Buabula, a suburb of Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Citi News gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, during a swoop operation by the military but was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in gunfire.

In the process, one civilian was shot dead, while two others sustained injuries.

The three military personnel were also shot in the arm, the foot and in the back.

They were immediately sent to the Bawku Presbyterian hospital for first aid and were consequently airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

Some houses were also torched in the recent violence.

Calm has, however, returned to the community, but many residents are still in fear.

Recent tensions in the area led to the arrest of 18 suspects in Bawku following the killing of a horse trader at Gozezi.

Recent tensions in the area can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.

The government has said it is engaging the National Peace Council to find a lasting solution to the disturbances that have characterised Bawku in the past few months.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had urged the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute to ceasefire and dialogue.

