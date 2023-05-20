18 hours ago

At least one person is feared dead while 23 others have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Sprinter bus carrying passengers attending a funeral at Sefwi Afere near Juaboso in the Western North Region.

The Sprinter with registration number ER 1993-13 allegedly veered off the road, entered a nearby bush and burst one of its tyres earlier on May 20.

The accident occurred on the Bodi-Juaboso road when a group of families, friends and sympathisers of a bereaved family from Aboaboso in the Bodi district were travelling to Sefwi Afere for a funeral rite of a deceased relative.

According to eyewitnesses, a young lady perished during the accident.

The unit committee chairman for Sefwi Afere, Adama Francis confirmed the incident to Citi News.

He further admitted that several accidents involving smaller cars occur on the stretch.

He thus advised drivers who ply the road to be vigilant.

“Accidents mostly occur but it does not involve big vehicles. Most of the accidents that occur here involve taxis and tricycles. This is a serious accident, we all have to be careful when driving on the roads,” Adama Francis advised.

Source: citifmonline