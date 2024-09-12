1 hour ago

A frightening incident unfolded in Adum, Kumasi, Wednesday morning when a Toyota Vitz crashed into a jewellery shop, leaving one person injured and causing significant damage to the store.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred when the driver of the Vitz with registration number AS 3897-23, experienced a brake failure.

The sudden mechanical issue caused the vehicle to veer off its designated lane and head directly towards the jewellery shop, along the roadside.

The impact of the crash was severe, shattering the shop’s glass front and causing destruction to several jewellery items on display.

Fortunately, the store’s sales manager narrowly escaped harm as he noticed the oncoming vehicle just moments before it rammed into the shop and managed to flee to safety.

However, a resident who was near the shop sustained injuries.