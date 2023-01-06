2 hours ago

About a dozen armed police officers were deployed to protect a bullion van that somersaulted several times in Accra Friday afternoon.

The bullion van collided with a Toyota 4 Runner driven by a female driver who gave her name as Rosaline.

The police moved in after it appeared that curious onlookers wanted to raid the bullion van, driven by Issac Acquah, to loot cash they suspected the van was transporting.

As it turned out, the van was not transporting money at the time of the crash.

The Toyota 4 Runner, with registration number GS 2600-20, reportedly failed its break and rammed into the bullion van, with the registration number GT 1264-15.

The incident happened at the intersection of the Kojo Thompson and the Castle Roads in Adabraka.

One of the four passengers in the Toyota 4 Runner who suffered severe injuries was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for medical attention before Citi TV got to the scene.

Another suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the same medical facility.

The other two passengers, including the female driver, complained of body pains but showed no visible signs of bodily injuries.

Police officers at the scene declined to comment on the incident.

Source: citifmonline