1 hour ago

One person has been injured in a violent clash between the Ando and Nalori communities in the Chereponi district of the North East Region.

The victim who is yet to be identified reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

The chaos which erupted on Sunday afternoon was said to be over a piece of farmland.

Accra-based Citi News reported that, Nalori residents have been rendered homeless as the entire community has been burnt down.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.