The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of one more person out of the 16 declared wanted following disturbances at the 10th National Youth and Women’s Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last year.

Fuseini Lukman Yidana is said to have been arrested at the Tamale Cultural Centre on Thursday, March 9.

According to the police, the suspect, who is currently in their custody, will be put before court to face justice.

The arrest of Lukman Yidana brings to seven the total number of persons arrested in connection with the disturbances at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

“Intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 9 suspects arrested,” the police said on Tuesday, March 14.

The Congress was marred by the disturbances, which were characterised by the firing of guns and throwing of chairs.

The police were later called in to ensure calm.

At the end, however, George Opare Addo and Louisa Hannah Bissue were re-elected the National Youth Organiser and National Women’s Organiser respectively.