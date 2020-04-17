1 hour ago

A public cemetery was targeted during a police operation on Wednesday, to clampdown on drug peddlers at Asante-Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Wraps of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine and 100mg of tramadol tablets were seized during the operation led by the Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Mr Stephen Boadu, on Wednesday.

Drug gangs have been targeted by Police in the area as part of a campaign to ward off criminals in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of Asante-Mampong’s most wanted drug lord was arrested during the operation. He has been named as Stephen Yeboah, 21, also known as Komboro who had been on police wanted list for several months.

His accomplice, also named by police as Paul Yeboah was also arrested. It is gathered that the suspects may have been involved in most heinous crimes in the Municipality including armed robbery.

Items retrieved from the suspects include 383 wraps of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine, small quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 10 tablets of 100mg of tramadol and an iPhone were found on Stephen Yeboah.

Three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and a pair of scissors were found on suspect Paul Mensah. The two, will be arraigned before a court at Nsuta on Friday and could be charged for possessing narcotic drugs without authority, the police said.

Chief Superintendent Boadu said the operation will continue until the last drug peddler is flushed out from the community. He also appealed to residents to provide credible information to the police to arrest such criminals.