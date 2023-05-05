1 hour ago

One person has been reported dead after being trapped under rubble following the collapse of a three-storey building at Nanakrom in the Adentan Municipality in Accra.

This incident comes barely a week after a similar occurrence at Madina. The latest incident which occurred Thursday evening also left one person with injuries.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah in an interview with Citi News said the injured person has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

He said personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) managed to pull out the deceased Friday morning after hours of tracking the victim.

Mr Noi Adumah added that the Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

The latest building collapse comes days after the Supervisor of another three-storey building which collapsed at Adentan in Accra on Monday was arrested by the Police.

The structure, which was under construction, led to the death of one person and also left three other persons with injuries.

Source: citifmonline