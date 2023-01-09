1 hour ago

One person has reportedly been shot dead at Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region following a chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The shooting occurred as a result of contention between two families in the town over who succeeds the late chief of the town.

Several others also got injured in the incident and were sent to some nearby health facilities for treatment.

Isaac Adjei Boateng who is the leader of the Patriotic Youth of Bomaa said there was a huge security presence in the area, so they thought everything was fine until they learned of the shooting.

“The security presence in the area was huge, and so we thought that everything was under control and so it came as a surprise to hear of the killings.

“It is very unfortunate that we are experiencing this at this hour of the day. Last night, we had an unfortunate incident of a youth that was gunned down as a result of what is going on. And the crux of what is going on is the allegation that the Dormaaahene is trying to enstool a chief in Bomaa and this is what has led to all these.”

The youth leader also advised his peers to exercise restraint.

“We appeal to the youth to allow peace to prevail because there are laws in Ghana, and we don’t want anyone to take the law into their own hands and do what they don’t have to do.”

The Ahafo Regional Security Council is currently at an emergency meeting because of the incident.

Source: citifmonline