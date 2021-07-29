10 hours ago

The Government has secured laptops to be distributed to teachers under the one-teacher-one-laptop policy.

A letter signed by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng urged all regional directors to liaise with heads of Senior High Schools in their regions to provide them with a validated list of names and staff ID numbers of teachers in their various schools.

The cost of the laptop was, however, undisclosed in the letter but the teachers are expected to pay 30 per cent of the cost while the government pays the remaining 70 per cent.

"Management of GES is pleased to inform all Regional Directors of Education, that some laptops under "One Teacher One Laptop" initiative have been received and are ready for distribution," reads the letter.

"As part of modalities to ensure a smooth distribution process, all Regional Directors are to liaise with Headmasters/mistresses of Senior High Schools in their Regions to provide them with a validated list of names and staff ID numbers of teachers in their various schools."