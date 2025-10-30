4 hours ago

Family, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to observe a one-week commemoration in her honour.

The solemn event, held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, marked exactly one week since her passing at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Nana Konadu, wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, is fondly remembered for her lifelong dedication to women’s empowerment, social justice, and national development.

Political leaders, civil society representatives, and members of the public joined the Rawlings family to pay their respects. Tributes highlighted her remarkable legacy of activism, leadership, and service to Ghana.

As the nation continues to mourn her loss, the one-week observance served as a reflective moment on her enduring impact on Ghana’s political and social transformation.