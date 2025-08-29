12 hours ago

The one-week observation of the late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra.

The change in venue from the University of Ghana Stadium follows a directive from the La State Council, which urged the family to postpone the observance because of the ongoing ban on noise-making in the La Traditional Area.

The ban, which began on August 11, 2025, will end on September 5, 2025.

At a press briefing on Thursday, August 28, the La State Council explained that it had observed widespread publicity about the ceremony and reminded organizers of the cultural restriction, hence the relocation of the event.

Earlier, Daddy Lumba’s family had announced that the one-week would be held in Accra, while the final funeral rites would take place in Kumasi. However, the exact venue for the Accra ceremony had not been finalized until now.

The arrangements followed the family’s official visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, where the head of the family, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, formally informed him of Lumba’s passing.

According to tradition, as a royal, the family could not proceed with funeral announcements without first consulting the Asantehene.

Daddy Lumba passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta near Mampong in the Ashanti Region, he began his musical journey at age 16, later becoming the leader of the Juaben Secondary School choir in 1983.

After relocating to Germany in pursuit of better opportunities, he met fellow highlife legend Ernest “Nana” Acheampong, who introduced him to highlife music.

Together, they formed the Lumba Brothers, releasing hit songs including Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu before eventually going their separate ways.

Daddy Lumba went on to build one of the most successful careers in Ghanaian music, leaving behind a rich legacy of timeless songs that continue to inspire generations.