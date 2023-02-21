42 minutes ago

The one-week observation of the late football star, Christian Atsu is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The decision was borne out of some deliberations between the family of Atsu, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry.

They discussed extensively the funeral rites of the late Black Stars player at his family house in Accra.

Citi Sports’ Evans Ofotsu Manso reported that Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie, led the officials from the Sports Ministry and GFA to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The 31-year-old footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The body of late Atsu was brought to Ghana last Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

