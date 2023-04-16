3 hours ago

The One Young World Ambassador who also doubles as the Group Chairman of the Afro Arab Group of Companies Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has donated food items and undisclosed cash to the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs for the Ramadan festivity.

The Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development for the Zongo and Inner Cities in Ghana, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu assured the Chiefs that he will extend the blessings bestowed on him by the Almighty Allah to bring development and most importantly help defeat poverty in the Zongo and Inner Cities.

"I'm honoured to be with great leaders who spearhead the affairs in the Ayawaso North, East and Central. Let me also say that I will use the blessings that Allah has bestowed on me to help the development of the Zongo Communities across the country and also help defeat poverty".

The Acting Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, Chief Seidu Loius on behalf of the council extended their profound gratitude to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for the donations during the Ramadan month and seek prayers from the Almighty Allah to increase the young philanthropist to do more for the Zongo Communities.

"On behalf of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, we want to say a very big thank you for the donations. We want to use this medium to also applaud you for giving back to the communities with the Ayawaso enclave".

Chief Seidu Louis pointed out that their doors are always open to support Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to build Nima, Mamobi, Kotobaabi, Accra New Town and Alajo City within the city.

Chief Ibrahim Bawa appealed to the residents to help Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Group to help solve the sanitation challenges in Nima, Mamobi, Accra New Town, Kotobaabi and Alajo.

The Mayor of Nima Abdul Fatahu hinted that he will embark on a house-to-house float to disseminate the initiative from Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Group to inhabitants in the Zongos.

He added that he will champion the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 1 which talks about Poverty and noted that once poverty is defeated all the other SDG Goals would be accomplished.

According to him, he will soon call on the Traditional leaders in the Ayawaso North, East and Central, the Youth and all the stakeholders to establish a bank that will be owned by the Community where everyone can be a shareholder.

"In Shaa Allah we will make poverty a history after the establishment of the bank. Youth unemployment will also become a thing of the past in the Zongo and Inner Cities because the bank will create more jobs for the youth".

Last week Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu made history by handing over an ultra-modern lavatory he built for the house he was born and bred for the first time in 36 years.

He thus urged every home in the Zongo Communities that needs a toilet facility to contact the Afro Arab Group so that they can build the toilet facility for them to pay in flexible payment plans without interest.