The majority side in parliament has failed to show up in their numbers for the commencement of the 2023 budget debate. At the time the Speaker gave the guidelines for the commencement of the debate, only 21 Members of Parliament were seated on the Majority side of the house. Even though the majority had said they will not participate in anything that has to do with the budget following their call for the resignation of the finance minister due to the economic crisis, the reason for their absence has not been stated. Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement. This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house. The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921). In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.

