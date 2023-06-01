2 hours ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has hinted that the country is at a stroke with an over 2 million housing deficit, yet data had it that only 60% of the population can have access to housing support from the government.

According to him out of 60 percent, 35% out of the same number will find it more difficult to access housing even with government support.

The Minister said this at the commissioning of Seasons Court at Adenta, one of State Housing Cooperation’s (SHC) flagship projects, in Accra.

He noted that only 5% of the general population can on their access housing without government support.

Speaking further, he explained the government's commitment to providing quality but affordable housing for the citizens.

He said the government is determined to partner with private developers through the acquisition and provision of land, which will take care of 40 percent (%) of the overall cost of the housing units.

This, he proudly congratulated State Housing Cooperation for stepping in to continuously fill the gap, which is now dominated by private developers.

Mr Asenso-Boakye added that although SHC is owned by the state, in principle it is a profit-making entity of the state, charged to provide affordable housing below the market threshold.

He argued that even though affordable is a relative term, the price tag of houses being provided by SHC under affordable is still beyond the range that the government envisaged.

“The government has come up with a new revised affordable housing programme that seeks to support the private sector including SHC with land and horizontal infrastructure with the view to reducing the construction cost up to about 40%,” he stated.

He disclosed that two affordable housing will spring up at Pokuase and Dedesua in Accra and Ashanti regions respectively.

The minister was, particularly, happy about the drastic transformation of SHC, which was near obsolete to a flamboyant and vibrant state enterprise.

The Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited Kwabena Ampofo Appiah added that the Seasons Court is a 16-housing unit for at least 60 families.

Mr. Appiah said although the building had already been sold out, there are similar ones also at Adenta at various stages of completion.

The new edifice was constructed within 18 months at a site formally used for dumping refuse and each of the buildings bears the name of SHC's hardworking and long-serving employee.

Stephen Asiedu on behalf of the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) congratulated SHC for its steadfast commitment to provide affordable housing to the citizens.

Mr. Asiedu also called on the private investor community to seriously consider collaborating with SHC in providing affordable housing.