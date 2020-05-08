3 hours ago

Ex-Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has indicated only a ‘mentally ill’ person will claim he has a hand in the death of former President, John Evans Atta-Mills.

President Atta-Mills died some three and half years into his first term. Then Vice President, John Mahama was sworn in to take over as President and continue with the unfinished term of Atta-Mills.

John Mahama subsequently won the 2012 elections and completed his first full term until he lost a bid for re-election in 2016.

During the 2016 elections, allegations were rife that members of the former administration might have a hand in the death of President John Atta-Mills. This led to calls for investigations into the death of the former President.

Many had expected sitting President, Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an investigation into the death.

But more than three years into his administration, leading members of the ruling NPP still allege former President Mahama have a hand in the death of President Atta-Mills.

It is this allegation that was repeated by Abronye DC on a programme on Net 2 Television; except of his wild allegations have since gone viral on social media.

Responding to this allegation in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, which was first published by GhanaNewsPage.Com, the former President said it is only a person with an unstable mind will make such a wild allegation.

“Regarding the rather irrelevant and despicable allegation that he (John Mahama) killed the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, he would not dignify it with any answer, except to say that the allegation could only come from an unhinged mind,” the petition signed by Lawyer Tony Lithur read in part.

An ‘unhinged mind’, according to the Cambridge Dictionary is someone who is ‘mentally ill’. Synonyms for this are given as ‘crazy, demented, disturbed, mad, sick, unbalanced’.

Lawyers for the the former President therefore invited the Police to investigate the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP for alleging “that President John Mahama killed President John Evans Atta-Mills”.

The Lawyers also described as false another wild allegations made by the vociferous NPP Chairman that he was planning to assassinate some elements within the NPP as false.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are of course ‘false’….” the lawyers claimed.

Below is the full petition to the CID:

