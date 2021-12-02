3 hours ago

Charles Wereko Brobbey, Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options, GIPPO, has reacted to current happenings in the Parliament of Ghana where the Majority Group and Minority are having stern disagreements.

In his view, the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana, appears to be the only institution that can restore order to the lawmaking chamber.

"At this juncture, only the Supreme Court can restore order to the Parliament of Ghana," he posted on his known social media handles - Twitter and Facebook.

Parliament's rejection on November 26, 2021, of the 2022 budget statement and subsequent recision of that decision and passage of the budget on November 30, 2021, has raised a number of legal issues.

In the case of the rejection, there is the argument that there was no quorum in the first place for the said vote to be valid. The official count on the day was 137 MPs voting to reject the ballot.

The session was led by Speaker Alban Bagbin, who in a social media post insists that there were 138 MPs in the house of 275 despite the Majority Group walking out.

Four days later when the Majority moved to rescind the rejection, the presiding Speaker's decision to count himself as the 138th MP despite acting as Speaker has also been challenged as illegal. He defends it as valid stressing that he did not vote.

A journalist cum lawyer has filed a motion at the Supreme Court seeking an invalidation of the November 26 process that resulted in a rejection of the budget.

Source: Ghanaweb