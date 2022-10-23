4 hours ago

The Okyenhene Osagyefuo Nana Amoatia Ofori Panin has stated people who have received proper training at home or at church will not insult elders in society nevertheless the President of the Republic.

According to him, those who abuse and insult President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are witches and wizards because God has blessed the nation and appointed someone like him to be its leader.

The Okyenhene stated these at the inauguration of the Kyebi Archeaconry Service at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The programme coincided with the visit of the President to the Church as part of a three-day tour of the region.

He deplored what he said are lies being spread about President Akufo-Addo and the good works he is doing out of hatred and malice and stressed the truth will overcome lies and envy one day.

He observed that the difficulties being experienced in the country and for which some have set their tongues on the President and his government are being experienced everywhere across the world.

He indicated that the only way to overcome these difficult times is through prayers.

According to him, there is no way President Akufo-Addo will deliver his development promises to the country without support from the Ghanaian people.

He said, “Anybody who has listened to this President knows he came to develop Ghana and that is what he is doing. If you know him then you also know before he completes his term he will deliver his pledges to the people.”

Speaking on illegal mining (galamsey) and the havoc it is causing to the country, the Okyenhene argued the President in his determination to fight the scourge even put his presidency on the line.

He noted that as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo is ready to even sacrifice his presidency and has severally declared his dislike for illegal mining.

Ghanaians, he said, should listen to what the President is saying and accept the truth.

“Nobody will willingly put their presidency on the line because what politicians want are votes but Nana Akufo-Addo is saying he does not need these votes to stay in power, just do the right thing.”

“The welfare and wellbeing of the voter are what matters to him.”

“If the Commander-In-Chief speaks these words should anyone speak anything else again,” he quizzed.

The Okyenhene wondered why someone should send an excavator into the Atiwa Forest when no development or road construction is going on there.

He argued those who man these machines are not the owners because they don’t even have the resources to acquire them and stressed there are ‘big people’ hiding behind the scenes.

According to him, those who love Ghana as a country will not destroy its natural resources and wondered how the ‘so-called’ elders and big people who hold the land in trust for the people will rather destroy them instead of adding value to what they received.

He advised the youth that galamsey will not ensure their future as the GH¢100 they receive will not last a lifetime.

He warned that a time will come when the only job a bachelor’s degree holder will get is sweeping the streets and urged the youth to take advantage of the President’s Free SHS and get a good education.

Abusing and insulting the President over galamsey, he said, is shocking especially when he has made education free for children and wondered why they still leave this and rather chose to do galamsey.

He advised Ghanaians to be satisfied with what President Akufo-Addo is doing and let him know they appreciate whatever the government is doing for them and the country adding, “We must embrace and protect him.

Source: MyPublisher24.com