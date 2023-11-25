12 minutes ago

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom also known as Opambour has issued a strong warning to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He stated that the EC chairperson should put measures in place to ensure that every Ghanaian who has registered as a voter will be recognized on the day of the elections in 2024.



The pastor stressed that by so doing it will help to avert clashes and violence that will erupt mainly because the affected individuals would be aggrieved and may want to fight back in their bid to cast their ballot.



“Take good care of the electoral register so that nobody’s name misses out on the list. We don’t want a situation where someone has registered and on the day of election, the person’s name cannot be found, where did it go?



"Is it air or spirit to vanish from the book? We don’t want to hear those stories in the 2024 elections because no one’s name is air to vanish from the book," he said while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Opambour further warned that if the Electoral Commission fails to ensure every registered voter's name appears in the register, the elections would be cancelled until the anomalies are resolved.



He said: “The EC should make sure that members of the NPP, NDC, and all other political party's names are captured in the register for them to vote peacefully. If it happens that some names are missing in some constituencies we will cancel the elections and hold it again.”

As the 2024 general elections approach, a lot has been said about the need for the Electoral Commission to put stringent measures in place to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission concluded its five-day voter exhibition exercise on Tuesday, November 7, as part of the preparations for the upcoming district-level and unit committee elections. The exhibition process was initiated on Friday, November 3.



Watch the video below