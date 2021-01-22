53 minutes ago

Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum popularly known by the stage name Dadie Opanka has shared a very interesting experience with a gay.

The leader of the “Opanka Army” stated that on the earlier stages of his music career, he met a rich man who decided to help him but was gay.

He indicated that he met with the man and played most of his songs to him and he liked it but the man wanted something in return.

He was gay and wanted to have sexual intercourse with Opanka.

“This guy called me, we met, I played him my songs and he liked it..but he said he wanted me to do something for him, not knowing this guy was gay... I told him I’m not gay and asked if he was willing to still help me.”

He continued saying “the rich man tried to convince me by mentioning other musicians who were into the act but I told him I’m not them and I love women.”

This revelation comes after he was asked to share one of his challenging moments growing up as a musician on Prime Morning, hosted by Jay Foley on Joyprime.

